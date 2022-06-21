Dow jumps 700, S&P 500 adds 2.5% in comeback from worst weekly loss in 2 years

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Tuesday following a brutal week as investors assessed a more aggressive Federal Reserve and rising chances of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 720 points, or 2.4%. The S&P 500 climbed 2.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite popped 2.8%. U.S. stock markets were closed Monday for Juneteenth.

Those moves followed last week’s declines that saw the S&P 500 post its worst week since 2020. Many investors fear that a rebound amid growing fears of a recession may be short-lived, though others expect that equities may be oversold after more accurately pricing in inflationary pressures.

