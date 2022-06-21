A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
MoneyON WALL STREET
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Dow jumps 700, S&P 500 adds 2.5% in comeback from worst weekly loss in 2 years

'The outstanding question is whether this is simply a bounce or the bottom'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 21, 2022 at 4:04pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNBC) -- Stocks rose Tuesday following a brutal week as investors assessed a more aggressive Federal Reserve and rising chances of a recession.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 720 points, or 2.4%. The S&P 500 climbed 2.7%, and the Nasdaq Composite popped 2.8%. U.S. stock markets were closed Monday for Juneteenth.

Those moves followed last week’s declines that saw the S&P 500 post its worst week since 2020. Many investors fear that a rebound amid growing fears of a recession may be short-lived, though others expect that equities may be oversold after more accurately pricing in inflationary pressures.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Dow jumps 700, S&P 500 adds 2.5% in comeback from worst weekly loss in 2 years
'Congress has to step in': Alarm sounded as U.S. Army goes woke
Biden's push for electric vehicles hits huge roadblock
'On my dead [bleeping] body': School counselor refuses to endorse trans-mania, pays price
'The gloves are off': Israel intensifies covert campaign on Iranian soil
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×