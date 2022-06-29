Dow rises modestly in volatile trading as market struggles to recover

(CNBC) -- Stocks fluctuated on Wednesday, after the major averages made a failed attempt at a bounce in the previous session, and as the market prepares to close out the worst first half of the year since 1970.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished the day up 80 points, or 0.3%, to 31,027.92. The S&P 500 slipped 0.07% to 3,818.70, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite inched lower by 0.03% to 11,177.89.

Investors continued their search for the bottom of a vicious market sell-off as the second quarter comes to an end Thursday. Concern over a slowing economy and aggressive rate hikes consumed much of the first half of 2022, and fears of a recession fears are rising.

