A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldBLACK-GOLD BLUES
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Egypt, Israel sign deal to increase gas exports to European Union

Continent seeks to decrease its dependency on Russian energy

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 16, 2022 at 5:36pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CBN) – Egypt, Israel and the European Union on Wednesday signed an agreement to increase the sale of liquified gas to Europe as the continent seeks to decrease its dependency on Russian energy.

The deal will see Israel export gas to Egypt, where it will be liquified and re-exported to Europe via the sea. Israel and Egypt already export gas. However, this agreement is the first to allow “significant” Israeli exports to Europe, Israel’s energy ministry said.

"Today we make history, today Egypt and Israel together made (a) commitment to share our natural gas with Europe and help with the energy crisis. Unfortunately, this MOU (memorandum of understanding) is signed due to an invasion of Russia to Ukraine which brought about most extreme energy crisis for friends in Europe,” said Israeli Energy Minister Karin Elharrar.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Not even CNN could spin Biden's latest poll numbers as anything but a disaster
DNC reschedules Harris dinner over lack of ticket sales
FBI investigates U.S.-made chips in Russian tanks
Egypt, Israel sign deal to increase gas exports to European Union
North Korea is fighting another disease outbreak
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×