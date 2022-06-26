Election results for 2022 ALREADY being doubted

Shades of 2020!

The election results from 2022 – at least the primary results – already are being challenged as inaccurate.

There were plenty of reasons to wonder about the accuracy of the 2020 presidential race, which President Trump has maintained he actually won.

But more significant that any fraud, according to Margot Cleveland of the Federalist, were the instances of election-rigging.

"The election was rigged with every illegal drop box placed in Democrat-heavy precincts," she explained, and "when the Pennsylvania legislature unconstitutionally authorized no-excuse absentee voting and when Philadelphia clerks illegally inspected ballots and then told Democrat activists which voters needed to cure their ballots for their votes to count."

Then there was "when Wisconsin election officials ignored the state election code, telling voters they were 'indefinitely confined' because of Covid and that nursing homes could ignore Wisconsin’s requirement that special voting deputies oversee elections in residential facilities, "and "with every dollar of Zuck Bucks designed to get out the Democrat vote, and with every leftist activist embedded in county clerks’ offices to push such efforts while accumulating untold voter data to the benefit of the Biden campaign."

And many more instances she listed.

Now VoterGA, a non-partisan, 501(c)3 organization created to restore election integrity in Georgia, announced it is challenging the results of the Republican Secretary of State primary on May 24.

"All 159 counties are named as respondents in the contest, that was filed in Spalding County by VoterGA's co-founder Garland Favorito and attorney Todd Harding," the organization reported.

"Georgia law allows the same charge against multiple counties to be heard in the jurisdiction of one county. The contest alleges the Dominion vote count for the Secretary of State race is not accurate and that incumbent SOS, Brad Raffensperger, certified unlawful results when he declared himself the winner of the primary with 52% of the vote in a four-way race including Jody Hice, T.J. Hudson and David Belle Isle."

The organization wants to unseal ballots to determine the accuracy of the count. And it claims the counties violated Open Records Request law by failing to honor a request for an electronic copy of the actual ballots.

The organization charged it found the Dominion ballot images required to produce 2020 Fulton County election results were electronically altered prior to certification.

"The contest cites evidence collected from a VoterGA monitoring team during a June 6 Cobb Co. hand count audit. The team monitored most Election Day ballots in the Vinings 04 precinct and found Raffensperger received about 53% of the Republican Election Day SOS votes while the Dominion voting system awarded him 68.4% of those votes. Thus, the Dominion software attributed about 15% more votes to Raffensperger's electronic totals than the actual paper ballots seem to show. Since county tabulators are prepped centrally under the jurisdiction of the SOS office and vulnerable to a single point of attack, there is a significant risk that all tabulators statewide awarded extra votes to Raffensperger which helped him avoid an expected runoff," VoterGA reported.

VoterGA said counties in the state have had "several" counting problems with the Dominion voting system in this year's primaries already, including when an election night graphic allocated 3,317 votes to a school board candidate in Fulton County who wasn't on the ballot.

In another location, the vote system miscounted votes for candidates by thousands, the group charged.

