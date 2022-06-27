Elites finally reveal their #1 enemy: CHRISTIANS

Two shocking and unprecedented megatrends are unfolding simultaneously in the United States of America right now.

The first is the explosion of what can only be described as openly predatory targeting of America’s children by legions of “gender activists” obsessed with seducing, grooming and recruiting kids into the phantasmagoric transgender world of puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones, surgical amputation of healthy body parts and astronomical suicide rates.

Incredibly, this wild celebration of transgenderism is being praised, promoted and funded by the ruling class at the highest levels, from the White House on down, while all who sound the alarm are demonized and canceled.

At first, this trend manifested most notably as “drag queen story hour” events hosted in public libraries across the nation, during which innocent toddlers would be made to sit at the feet of severely mentally ill men (often made-up to appear openly demonic) and be regaled with tales of heroic LGBT characters. But that was just the warm-up.

Today, while almost all of America’s big institutions – big media, big tech, big government, big education, big business, big sports – gush uncontrollably over “Pride Month,” glorifying everything homosexual, transgender and “nonbinary,” the push to groom America’s children into the LGBT lifestyle has gone into overdrive. Disney staffers explicitly brag on camera about inserting as much “queerness” as possible into their entertainment products. After-school “gay-straight alliance” (GSA) clubs, which purport to be support groups but in reality are all about recruitment, are rapidly proliferating throughout America’s public schools. Teachers with bizarre hairdos and multiple facial piercings openly proselytize America’s children, some evangelizing the new transgender salvation aggressively on social media platforms like TikTok.

However, as Tucker Carlson recently put it, “Having some purple-haired loser in a nose ring convince your six-year-old to get a sex change is not why most people send their children to school.”

And yet, although the nation is wracked with violent crime, edging toward financial collapse and losing 290 people daily from drug overdoses, the Biden administration is focused on recruiting children into transgenderism, with Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra fully supporting taxpayer-funded amputations of healthy body parts of these vulnerable young people. Or as Becerra ghoulishly put it, “We should help those have the life-affirming care that they need.”

Predictably, as a result of this explosion of LGBT proselytizers, promoters and cheerleaders, a newly minted syndrome has magically emerged among America’s youth: “Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria,” or ROGD. Mission accomplished.

Consider now the second megatrend.

While this sexual-gender anarchy is exploding nationwide – and alongside it, of course, the rest of the deranged Biden agenda, from engineering an ever-expanding foreign invasion of America across its southern border, to destroying the nation’s fossil fuel industry, to bringing the U.S. to the brink of nuclear war with Russia – the very same political, financial, cultural and sexual revolutionaries responsible for all of this chaos have finally dared to “come out” and publicly identify who exactly they consider to be their biggest enemy.

Christians.

That’s right. Bible-believing, Judeo-Christian morals-affirming, Ten Commandments and Sermon on the Mount-loving Christian believers are the real enemy.

Of course, throughout the Biden era, many tricky substitute names for Christians have been stealthily deployed by those in power, who daily blame “white supremacists,” “conservative fascists,” “violent extremists,” “domestic terrorists” and other never-defined groups for everything they claim to find intolerable about America. Some of their attacks have been staggeringly idiotic, like officially branding parents as “domestic terrorists” for complaining at school board meetings about teachers indoctrinating their young children with Marxist critical race theory.

Yet, fantastical and extreme as all this demonization of normal, traditional-values, law-abiding Americans has been, there has always been a lingering sense that the ruling elites were holding something back – that they were not quite speaking plainly about what is really bothering them.

Until now.

The “progressive” ruling class has finally grown sufficiently brazen, deranged and desperate to openly admit that the people it considers to be the true and ultimate enemy of America – or at least the America they envision – are those who “identify” as biblical Christians.

This almost unbelievable, and yet undeniably true, development is documented in the June issue of WND’s critically acclaimed Whistleblower magazine, titled “ELITES FINALLY REVEAL THEIR #1 ENEMY: CHRISTIANS.”

Consider a few recent major media stories:

* “With the Buffalo massacre, white Christian nationalism strikes again” – The Washington Post

* “The Religious Right's Hostility to Science Is Crippling Our Coronavirus Response” – The New York Times

* “White Christian Nationalism ‘Is a Fundamental Threat to Democracy’” – New York Magazine

* “How Christian nationalism paved the way for Jan. 6” – Religion News Service

* “Christian nationalism on the rise in some GOP campaigns" – The Associated Press

* “‘The View’ co-host blames 'Christian nationalism' for mass shootings” – FoxNews.com

Suddenly, bandying about an arcane academic term virtually no one used until recently – “Christian nationalism” – big media and Democrats are falling over each other to blame all of America’s problems on “Christian nationalists” (or “White Christian nationalists” or “White nationalists” or “Christian fascists” or “Christian fundamentalists” or “the Religious Right”). In rapid succession, virtually the entire leftwing media has taken to hysterically warning about Christians:

* "It’s becoming increasingly clear that the United States is under siege by Christian fundamentalists and traditionalists," warns MSNBC's Ja'han Jones.

* "Christian Nationalism Is The ‘Single Biggest Threat’ to America’s Religious Freedom,” announces the Center for American Progress.

* “[The Republican Party is] a movement dedicated to imposing White Christian nationalism,” insists the Washington Post’s former token “conservative,” Jennifer Rubin.

* "If Christian Nationalism isn't essentially domestic terrorism, then I don’t know what is,” opines Cari Marshall of the Texas Democracy Foundation, who goes on to explain the treacherous methods of all those violent Christian extremists: “They simultaneously weaponize the Bible and the Constitution to justify their wanton disregard for the views and safety of others and their insatiable lust for weapons and violence.”

Some of this elite denigration of Christianity is not entirely new. For years many on the left have been likening American Christians to terrorists, as the late Angelo M. Codevilla, author of the 2010 mega-bestseller “The Ruling Class,” explained: “Every time [Christians] try to manifest their religious identity in public affairs, they are deluged by accusations of being ‘American Taliban’ trying to set up a ‘theocracy.’”

What is new right now, however, is: 1) the extreme and ubiquitous Sodom-and-Gomorrah level of moral depravity in America, along with 2) the absolutely shocking campaign to recruit the nation’s children into deviant sexual and gender “identities” and lifestyles, and 3) the fact that all of this is not merely tolerated, but wildly celebrated and glorified, by almost all of America’s most powerful institutions, from its schools to its government to its news and entertainment media.

Parallel to all this is the rapidly increasing demonization of those Americans who hold to the traditional Judeo-Christian moral values that formed the very foundation of the “American experiment,” the biblical principles of morality and justice woven into the U.S. Constitution and legal system, and which, for over two centuries, have made America the greatest, freest and most prosperous nation in all of human history.

That is why the current power-mad elites hate genuine Christianity, and why the ruling class is at war with, and daily attacking, America’s Christian foundations with increasing ferocity.

Highlights of “ELITES FINALLY REVEAL THEIR #1 ENEMY: CHRISTIANS” include:

* “Why the elites despise genuine Christians” by David Kupelian

* “News media suddenly warning of rise of ‘white Christian nationalism’: ‘Experts say’ its ‘apocalyptic vision’ poses the biggest ‘threat” facing America” by Art Moore

* “America’s growing Soviet-style intolerance of God and truth: Alexandr Solzhenitsyn warned of the power of 'godless embitterment'” by Hanne Nabintu Herland

* “Pastor Andrew Brunson to U.S. Christians: Get ready for persecution: Confesses he wasn't prepared for the horrors he faced in a Turkish prison” by Art Moore

* “The left continually compares American Christians to the Taliban and ISIS” by Dr. Michael Brown

* “‘American Martyrs’: Docuseries tells stories of canceled Christians – film project reveals disturbing facts about do-nothing churches” by Rachel Alexander

* “Sacrifices then and now: ‘The mob regularly serves up a victim to signal its own virtue’” by Robert Knight

* “The hunting and harassment of a conservative campus coed” by Michelle Malkin, on why “Capitulationist Republicans are the biggest enemy to Christian conservatives who stand up to the woke mob”

* “Uvalde massacre: The top causal factor is the one the left won't ever consider” by Oliver L. North and David Goetsch, who show how Americans today “live in a society that for decades has done its best to drive God out of the culture”

* “The left, children and sex” by Laura Hollis, who explores why young people are increasingly the targets and victims of outrageous “progressive” policies

* “How the triumph of LGBTQ+ activism has negatively impacted the church” by Dr. Michael Brown

* “Why Christians are persecuted: From ancient times to today’s America, the real reason believers are targeted” by David Kupelian.

“To the radical left,” says author and Whistleblower Editor David Kupelian, “Christians are not merely racists, misogynists, homophobes and transphobes, but Nazis, fascists, violent extremists and terrorists. But this perfect inversion of reality is because – bottom line – the left has always been in a state of war with Almighty God and His laws and His ways. In other words, at war with Reality. They are in perpetual rebellion against the Creator of the Universe because Marxism, by its very nature, amounts to hatred and rejection of God so that human ‘saviors,’ who are generally sociopaths, can create their make-believe paradise on earth – with them in charge, of course.”

However, adds Kupelian, “that always ends up as hell on earth, with the 20th Century being the bloodiest in all of human history, thanks to the very types of God-rejecting, power-addicted Marxist utopians who are currently obsessed with ruling America. It also explains the growing trend toward persecution of Christians in today’s America.

“Fortunately, this very special issue of Whistleblower provides some valuable insight and guidance in how to navigate these difficult times while remaining faithful, indeed, growing in faith.”

