Elon Musk threatens to end Twitter takeover bid due to 'material breach'

(GATEWAY PUNDIT) -- Elon Musk has threatened to pull out of his deal to purchase Twitter as he accuses the social media giant of “resisting and thwarting” his right to information about spam and fake accounts on the platform.

In a letter to Twitter on Monday, Musk’s attorney argued that Musk’s purchase agreement mandates the platform to provide the requested data in full.

He has alleged that Twitter is in a “clear material breach” of its obligations and “reserves all rights” to terminate the merger agreement.

