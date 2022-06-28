Employees demand Amazon quit states that ban abortion

Amazon employees are collecting signatures for a letter calling on the company to denounce the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade and stop doing business in states that ban abortion.

The letter, which was posted on Twitter by Libs of TikTok, demands "immediate and decisive action against the threat to basic human rights with the overturning of Roe v. Wade."

"As part of Amazon’s wide-reaching efforts toward a more inclusive and diverse workforce, we believe that Amazon cannot let this recent decision go unanswered," the employees state.

"We ask Amazon, the world's best employer, to actively defend against this assault on our liberty."

Amazon is among the major corporations offering to pay travel costs for employees who seek to get an abortion. Earlier this month, a group of Amazon employees marched in Seattle’s Pride Parade to protest the company's sale of books they consider anti-transgender. Among the books they want to ban are "Irreversible Damage: The Transgender Craze Seducing Our Daughters."

The demands in the employees' letter includes allowing "employees of all genders the space and time to grieve, express their frustrations, and protest against this assault on our rights."

Here's the list:

Use Amazon's voice to publicly and unequivocally denounce this (Supreme Court abortion) decision. Allow employees of all genders the space and time to grieve, express their frustrations, and protest against this assault on our rights. Organize company-sponsored protest in support of Amazon employees. Donate and match donations to bail funds and assistance groups working to expand abortion access for women and pregnant people impacted in states. ... Expand remote work options to allow employees the option to relocate to states that choose to preserve their basic human rights. Audit and remove product offerings that misrepresent the facts on abortion or encourage hate speech or violence toward abortion seekers. Audit all political donations and immediately cease contributions to political committees that oppose abortion, including but not limited to the RGA, the RSLC, and the NRSC, as well as any and all other donations that fund anti-abortion campaigns. Enact company-wide policy change going forward to ensure that Amazon does not aid or abet anti-abortion causes, ideologies, groups or public figures, including via donation, product sale, public statement, or otherwise. Cease operations in states that enact that threaten the lives and liberty of abortion seekers, either by denying healthcare in life threatening circumstances or by criminalizing abortion seekers and providers.

SCOOP: Hundreds of Amazon employees signed an open letter to Amazon leadership demanding they cease doing business in states where abortion is illegal and requesting time off to grieve the Supreme Court ruling pic.twitter.com/qWSts5KAcJ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 27, 2022

