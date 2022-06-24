Europe hit with travel chaos as top airline cancels 3,100 flights

(ZEROHEDGE) – Following the chaotic scenes witnessed at U.S. airports over the last several weeks, travel chaos has spread to Europe as airlines canceled thousands of flights this summer.

Bloomberg reports Deutsche Lufthansa AG, the second-largest airline in Europe in terms of passenger volume, canceled 3,100 flights for July and August as COVID-19 infections exacerbated staffing shortages.

Germany's top airline slashed 2,200 domestic flights on Friday, adding to the 900 announced weeks ago at Frankfurt and Munich hubs.

