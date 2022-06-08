'Family' entertainment to feature 'Satan' and 'drag' performances

What more could a family want for entertainment? Imagine an event that features Satan AND drag queens.

That's what's coming to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, for this weekend's "family friendly" celebration of homosexuality, lesbianism, transgenderism and probably more.

The Idaho Tribune confirmed that the Satanic Temple will be participating, along with museums, restaurants, business and even churches at the coming "Community Village & Artisan Market."

Specific groups taking part include Calvary Lutheran Church, Citizens' Climate Lobby, Community United Methodist Church, Ecogoat Design, a library network, Museum of North Idaho, Pride Foundation, Reiki Healing Tent, Safari Pearl, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Everytown for Gun Safety and the Satanic Temple Idaho.

But now the publication confirmed that multiple "drag performers" also will be there for children, who will be attending "at the direction of their parents."

"At least one of the drag performers billed for the event has an Instagram account labeled 'Adult Content" – the drag performer also has an Onlyfans account," the publication confirmed.

That "performer," teases online, "Let me take your breath away then let my art breathe it back into you!

As the details about the "Pride in the Park" celebration have been uncovered, there's been a reaction, and at least one group now has gone silent on its plans.

It was a "Rowan Astra" that had been publicizing the coming event, and abruptly deleted its account.

The publication explained it reach out to the North Idaho Pride Alliance, but a representative there only threatened the reporter with "you all can --- off" before slamming the phone.

"We then reached out to the Community United Methodist Church for comment, as they are listed as one of the participating supporters of the event. The pastor spoke on standing together, even with satanists, to stand up for what they believe in," the report said.

But it also reported another local pastor, Paul Van Noy, of Candlelight Christian Fellowship, pointed out his congregation is just following the Bible in opposing the events.

"We are called to hate evil but love people," he said.

WND has reported multiple times on the mixing of satanic and drag performance events in libraries, on social media and more.

