A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Faith Health Politics U.S. WND News CenterWND
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

'Family' entertainment to feature 'Satan' and 'drag' performances

Multiple churches ENDORSE coming 'Pride' celebration

Bob Unruh By Bob Unruh
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:47pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

Rosalinda Celentano portrays Satan the devil in 2004's 'The Passion of the Christ.'

What more could a family want for entertainment? Imagine an event that features Satan AND drag queens.

That's what's coming to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, for this weekend's "family friendly" celebration of homosexuality, lesbianism, transgenderism and probably more.

The Idaho Tribune confirmed that the Satanic Temple will be participating, along with museums, restaurants, business and even churches at the coming "Community Village & Artisan Market."

Specific groups taking part include Calvary Lutheran Church, Citizens' Climate Lobby, Community United Methodist Church, Ecogoat Design, a library network, Museum of North Idaho, Pride Foundation, Reiki Healing Tent, Safari Pearl, St. Luke's Episcopal Church, Everytown for Gun Safety and the Satanic Temple Idaho.

TRENDING: Delusional-Man

But now the publication confirmed that multiple "drag performers" also will be there for children, who will be attending "at the direction of their parents."

"At least one of the drag performers billed for the event has an Instagram account labeled 'Adult Content" – the drag performer also has an Onlyfans account," the publication confirmed.

That "performer," teases online, "Let me take your breath away then let my art breathe it back into you!

As the details about the "Pride in the Park" celebration have been uncovered, there's been a reaction, and at least one group now has gone silent on its plans.

Is any church that endorses such events true representatives of Jesus Christ?

It was a "Rowan Astra" that had been publicizing the coming event, and abruptly deleted its account.

The publication explained it reach out to the North Idaho Pride Alliance, but a representative there only threatened the reporter with "you all can --- off" before slamming the phone.

"We then reached out to the Community United Methodist Church for comment, as they are listed as one of the participating supporters of the event. The pastor spoke on standing together, even with satanists, to stand up for what they believe in," the report said.

But it also reported another local pastor, Paul Van Noy, of Candlelight Christian Fellowship, pointed out his congregation is just following the Bible in opposing the events.

"We are called to hate evil but love people," he said.

WND has reported multiple times on the mixing of satanic and drag performance events in libraries, on social media and more.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Bob Unruh
Bob Unruh joined WND in 2006 after nearly three decades with the Associated Press, as well as several Upper Midwest newspapers, where he covered everything from legislative battles and sports to tornadoes and homicidal survivalists. He is also a photographer whose scenic work has been used commercially.







Director of firebombed pro-life pregnancy center defies terrorists
'Family' entertainment to feature 'Satan' and 'drag' performances
Group supporting Pelosi's riot hearings also wanted leniency for firebombers
Jan. 6 report: Capitol Police found 'sweeping blunders' on Pelosi's watch
Ya think? Vast majority say Biden is trashing economy
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×