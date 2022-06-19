A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Famous cosmetics maker files for bankruptcy amid struggles in crowded market

Has promoted Claudia Schiffer, Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington, Iman

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 19, 2022 at 3:48pm
(Photo by Highlight ID on Unsplash)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- NEW YORK — Revlon, a cosmetics maker that broke racial barriers and dictated beauty trends for much of the last century, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company, founded by Jewish American brothers Charles and Joseph Revson along with chemist Charles Lachman, has been a mainstay on store shelves since its founding 90 years ago in New York City, overseeing a stable of household names, from Almay to Elizabeth Arden.

But Revlon failed to keep pace with changing tastes, slow to follow women as they traded flashy red lipstick for more muted tones in the 1990s.

Read the full story ›

