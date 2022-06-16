Fatal brain disease linked to COVID jabs

If you are a critical thinker who appreciates truth-telling about COVID vaccines, then you should be deeply concerned that there are data indicating the vaccines can produce one of the deadliest diseases known to medicine.

The disease is always fatal. Normally, only about a thousand Americans die from it annually. But now? Who knows? The government is not working hard to track Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (CJD), which is known as a prion disease.

According to Mayo Clinic, CJD is a degenerative brain disorder that leads to dementia and, ultimately, death. CJD is caused by an abnormal protein in the brain called a prion.

Some years ago, a form of this malady was known as mad cow disease.

New research

The mainstream media have ignored truly amazing research linking CJD to COVID vaccines.

A recent French pre-print on CJD and COVID vaccination has indicated that the COVID vaccine may have contributed to the emergence of a new type of sporadic CJD disease that is a lot more aggressive and rapid in progression as compared to the traditional CJD.

The French found that within days of receiving a first or second dose of Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccines, patients got the disease.

Prions naturally occur in the brain and are usually harmless, but when they become diseased or misfolded, they will affect nearby prions to also become misshapen, leading to deterioration of brain tissue and death.

To be clear, the disease is incurable. Once one prion becomes infected, it will continue to propagate to other prions with no treatment capable of stopping its progress.

The majority of people with CJD have sporadic CJD; they become infected for no apparent reason. However, small subsets of people are diagnosed due to inheritance.

Sporadic CJD, though occurring at random, has been linked to consumption of meat that has been infected with diseased prions, such as affecting individuals that ingest beef from a cow that has been infected.

Though the omicron variant of COVID does not carry a prion region in its spike protein, the first Wuhan COVID-19 variant has a prion region on its spike protein. A U.S. study indicates that the prion area is able to interact with human cells.

Therefore, when the Wuhan variant's spike protein gene information was made into a vaccine as part of the mRNA and adenovirus vaccines, the prion region was also incorporated.

As part of the natural cellular process, once the mRNA is incorporated into the cells, the cell will turn the mRNA instructions into a COVID spike protein, tricking the cells into believing that it has been infected so that they create an immunological memory against a component of the virus.

However, the biological process of translating mRNA information into proteins is not perfect nor immune to mistakes.

A U.S. study has speculated that a misfolded spike protein could in turn create a misfolded prion region that may be able to interact with healthy prions to cause damage, leading to CJD disease.

Here is the big news. A peer-reviewed study in Turkey (pdf) and the French pre-print have identified sudden CJD cases appearing after getting the Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca vaccines, suggesting links between getting vaccinated and being infected.

The French study found an onset of symptoms within 11.38 days of being vaccinated while the case study in Turkey has found symptoms appearing one day after vaccination. All 26 French patients with the disease died. Among them, eight of them led to a sudden death (2.5 months).

U.S. cases

A U.S. case report in March highlighted 64-year-old Cheryl Cohen's battle with CJD, which developed within days of her second dose of Pfizer's COVID vaccine.

The report stated:

"Here, we highlight a case of a 64-year-old woman who presents with rapidly declining memory loss, behavior changes, headaches and gait disturbance approximately one week following administration of the second dose of the novel Pfizer-BioNTech messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) COVID vaccine.

"After extensive investigation, conclusive evidence identified the fatal diagnosis of sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease."

Cohen's daughter, Gianni, said her mother's regression was "mind-blowing, confusing and truly heartbreaking."

She went from being able to work and do normal everyday activities to being unable to walk, speak or control her body's movement, Gianni said. Cohen felt as if her head was "going to explode" and died within three months of receiving her second dose of Pfizer.

Her physician said:

"This case identifies potential adverse events that could occur with the administration of the novel COVID-19 vaccine. Moreover, clinicians need to consider neurodegenerative diseases such as prion disease (e.g. sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease), autoimmune encephalitis, infection, non-epileptic seizure, toxic-metabolic disorders, etc. in their differential diagnoses when a patient presents with rapidly progressive dementia, particularly in the setting of recent vaccination.

"Although there is currently no cure for sporadic Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease (sCJD), early diagnosis is crucial to avoid the unnecessary administration of empiric medications for suspected psychological or neurological disorders."

From numbness to hallucinations

Jeffrey Beauchine said his mother, Carol, knew her Creutzfeldt-Jakob Disease was related to the Moderna shot. Watching her death was like "something you see out of a movie," he said.

Beauchine said his mother received her first dose of Moderna on Feb. 16, 2021, and didn't report any complaints. After getting the second dose on March 17, Carol immediately said she "felt different."

Carol's symptoms began with numbness that spread from the arm in which she received her injection to the entire left side of her body.

She complained that something was wrong with her brain, couldn't put thoughts together or make sense of things, developed double vision and blindness and began to experience hallucinations.

Doctors initially thought Carol had suffered a stroke or anxiety. Scans later showed there were abnormalities with her cerebellum.

Carol's condition progressed rapidly and she was eventually diagnosed with CJD and given days to live. She died within months of receiving her second dose of Moderna.

Carol's doctors filed a report with the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS I.D. 2180699).

To date, the CDC has not reached out to the family despite an autopsy confirming her death was caused by CJD – a condition she did not have prior to receiving her COVID vaccine.

'Your brain is just disappearing'

Richard Sprague said his wife, Jennifer, developed CJD after the Pfizer COVID shot and died within five months of the second dose.

Jennifer received the first dose of Pfizer on Aug. 29, 2021, and her second dose on Sept. 21, 2021. Although her husband remained unvaccinated, Jennifer was required to get vaccinated as part of her employment.

Four days after the second dose, Jennifer experienced her first episode of a "sudden strange event she couldn't explain."

Jennifer started having more episodes, and her left hand and side began to tremble. On Oct. 13, 2021, Jennifer went back to the doctor, who prescribed Xanax for anxiety.

Jennifer's disease progressed rapidly until she was unable to sit up and walk independently. Scans confirmed Jennifer had significant changes on the right side of her brain. A new medical team performed a spinal tab and confirmed Jennifer had CJD. By this time, Jennifer was unable to get out of bed.

"Your brain is just disappearing. It's crazy," Sprague said. "You're in this perfect healthy body and your brain just dies within the course of a few months."

After Jennifer was diagnosed with CJD on Feb. 12, her insurance company said it would no longer pay for her care, and Sprague was told his wife would not recover.

Jennifer died on Feb. 21 – five months after receiving her second dose of Pfizer.

According to the latest data from VAERS, 56 cases of rapid-onset CJD have been reported following COVID-19 vaccines since Dec. 14, 2021.

Historically, VAERS has been shown to report only 1% of actual vaccine adverse events.

And many vaccine-related deaths may have been CJD and gone undiagnosed because it takes a large effort to confirm CJD.

