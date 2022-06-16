A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
FBI investigates U.S.-made chips in Russian tanks

Found in radars, drones, tanks, ground-control

Published June 16, 2022 at 5:42pm
Published June 16, 2022 at 5:42pm
(RT) – The FBI and U.S. Department of Commerce have launched a probe into claims of American-made computer chips being found in Russian military hardware in Ukraine, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday.

Government agents have been visiting companies and asking about how their chips and other components ended up in Russian radars, drones, tanks, ground-control and other weapon systems, “people familiar with the matter” told the paper.

“Our goal is to actually try to track that back, all the way back to the U.S. supplier” and figure out “how did it find its way into that weapons system,” one Commerce Department official said.

×