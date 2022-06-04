A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Money PoliticsFEARS OF THE FUTURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Federal testimony on diesel additive distribution warns of serious food shortages this fall

'Absolute catastrophe'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022 at 3:37pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(CNS NEWS) – Because of supply chain problems with U.S. railways, the distribution of diesel, gasoline, and especially a diesel additive that limits emissions from highway trucks, could decline and cause prices for fuel to rise more than they have, and lead to shortages and higher prices for many consumer products delivered by 18-wheelers nationwide, said Pilot Flying J CEO Shameek Konar in testimony before the Surface Transportation Board.

"The current situation is untenable," said Konar in his Apr. 27 testimony, which was largely ignored by the liberal media. Under the worst-case scenario, he added, it "would be an absolute catastrophe," and "equal to removing 10% of the trucks from the road today."

The Pilot Flying J company, which Konar oversees, serves about 70,000 truckers and one million other customers every day at its 750-plus travel centers, the largest number of travel centers in the U.S. Pilot is the 7th largest privately held company in the U.S. and employs 28,000 people.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Nigeria following Pakistan's precedents for mob violence
India reopening 100 coal mines to meet demand for energy
McDonald's hires outside firm to conduct diversity, equity, inclusion assessment
Mass migration from blue states to red states
National gas prices have doubled since Biden took office
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×