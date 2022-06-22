Feminists open shelter for migrants in Mexico hoping to enter U.S.

By Jennie Taer

Daily Caller News Foundation

An anti-abortion feminist organization recently opened a shelter for migrant women in Mexico seeking to enter the U.S.

New Wave Feminists seeks to provide migrant women with women’s health services and a place to stay during their journeys, according to its website. The shelter will provide free STD testing, well-woman exams, sonograms and pregnancy support.

TRENDING: Daddy issues: Elon Musk's son launches name and gender change

New Wave Feminists is openly against abortion and their stance plays a role in the new shelter, which will also provide resources to women from the U.S. seeking abortions in Mexico.

“With the legalization of abortion in Mexico, as well as the newly enacted heartbeat bill in Texas, women WILL be crossing the border to access abortion services,” the organization said on its website.

“Giving women true choices, means offering them alternatives to terminations as well. This property will allow us not only to serve migrant mothers in Juarez, and the community as a whole, but also women crossing the border who might be unsure of the decision they’re about to make,” it added.

The organization is seeking donations to support the shelter through Paypal.

“We’re not a money bags group with huge donors, we’re a ragtag team of people who simply want to work to make the world a better and safer place for women and children, and when we all chip in a little, unachievable things just keep happening,” the website states.

A Muslim group, Latina Muslim Foundation, opened a shelter recently in Tijuana, Mexico, to support migrants practicing Islam.

“They can pray here and have halal meals that don’t have pork since we don’t eat pork. We’ll have separate areas for women and men,” said Sonia Tinico, the organization’s president, according to Border Report.

New Wave Feminists didn’t respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!