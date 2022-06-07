First-ever Rush Limbaugh biography for kids empowers them to speak their mind

(ALLISRAELNEWS) -- Rush Limbaugh – the late, iconic American radio talk show host – believed that you are never truly free if you are not free to speak what you think.

At a time when children are afraid to speak their minds and constantly worry about being ostracized by friends and classmates, a newly released book for children tells the story of the conservative radio host and highlights the importance of freedom of speech.

In “Rush Limbaugh and the First Amendment,” children learn about Limbaugh’s success, as well as the morals and values that defined him. It is the latest title in the Heroes of Liberty book series of children’s biographies printed in Israel. Each month, the company publishes a new biography of a person whose life journey embodies the values of liberty, justice, hard work and the American dream.

