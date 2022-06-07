A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
First-ever Rush Limbaugh biography for kids empowers them to speak their mind

'Their ability to think freely as an individual is being repressed'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 7, 2022 at 4:41pm
Rush Limbaugh

(ALLISRAELNEWS) -- Rush Limbaugh – the late, iconic American radio talk show host – believed that you are never truly free if you are not free to speak what you think.

At a time when children are afraid to speak their minds and constantly worry about being ostracized by friends and classmates, a newly released book for children tells the story of the conservative radio host and highlights the importance of freedom of speech.

In “Rush Limbaugh and the First Amendment,” children learn about Limbaugh’s success, as well as the morals and values that defined him. It is the latest title in the Heroes of Liberty book series of children’s biographies printed in Israel. Each month, the company publishes a new biography of a person whose life journey embodies the values of liberty, justice, hard work and the American dream.

Read the full story ›

