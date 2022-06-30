Fourth of July flight delays, cancelations: Over 2,400 trips already disrupted

(FOX BUSINESS) – The start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend is just one day away, but troubles at the airport haven't eased.

Travelers from coast-to-coast have found themselves in a bind as airlines continue to cancel and delay a multitude of flights right before the major summer holiday where over 47 million people are expected to travel. About 3.55 million are expected to fly, according to AAA.

More than 2,400 flights in, out of and across the United States were delayed and another 418 were canceled as of 3:30 p.m. ET Thursday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware.

Read the full story ›