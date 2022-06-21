Frank Luntz dumps cold water on Dem hopes their Jan. 6th theater will sway voters

By Harold Hutchison

Daily Caller News Foundation

Pollster Frank Luntz told Fox News host Howard Kurtz Sunday that the hearings held by the Jan. 6 Select Committee were not swaying voters against former President Donald Trump.

“This has simply not risen to the importance the Democrats thought it would and it’s not doing the damage to the Republican Party that the Democrats thought it would,” Luntz told the “Media Buzz” host, adding that former President Donald Trump was being damaged by the hearings.

TRENDING: Deputies punished after investigation finds they messed up in a big way after Bob Saget's death

“You should have had counter-testimony, you should have had people challenging those witnesses,” Luntz said after Kurtz pointed out the one-sided nature of the hearings. “But the conclusion that some people have come to is that this is simply the third attempt to impeach Donald Trump.”

WATCH:

Luntz said that other issues, like inflation, crime and border security were more pressing concerns for voters.

Republicans boycotted the committee after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi refused to allow Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Jim Banks of Indiana to serve on the panel. Pelosi appointed Republican Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois, both outspoken critics of Trump, to the committee.

“A lot of people don’t believe the press when it comes to the truth because they think the press is so anti-Trump, and there is ample evidence of that,” Kurtz said, before asking why Republicans were not opposing Trump.

“Donald Trump is still the most popular person within the Republican Party,” Luntz said. “When he endorses, it matters. It’s worth a 5 or 10% bounce. He’s no longer the controller, he is no longer the emperor, he doesn’t have that much control, but more than any other Republican alive, and that’s why these opinions aren’t changing and that’s why these hearings aren’t having an impact the Democrats thought it would.”

Luntz did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!