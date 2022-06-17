A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Gang violence, not lone-wolf attacks, account for most U.S. mass shootings

96% of firearms deaths tied to mob warfare, robberies, neighborhood arguments

Published June 17, 2022 at 5:01pm
Published June 17, 2022 at 5:01pm
(WASHINGTON TIMES) – The country’s eyes are trained on high-profile massacres in Texas and Buffalo, but most mass shootings bear little resemblance to those.

Of 267 incidents this year classified as mass shootings by the Gun Violence Archive, nearly all can be tied to gang beefs, neighborhood arguments, robberies or domestic incidents that spiraled out of control.

Indiscriminate slaughter by a lone gunman blasting away at a store, school or some other public place is rare, according to a Washington Times analysis of the archive’s data, accounting for less than 4% of the total.

