A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldINTERNATIONAL INSECURITY
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Germany triggers gas supply 'alarm stage'

Calls fuel cut an 'economic attack'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 24, 2022 at 2:29pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(Image courtesy Unsplash)

(YAHOO NEWS) – Russian gas is still flowing down pipelines to Germany, but at a dwindling rate. Now Berlin is triggering the second phase, or “alarm stage”, of a three-step emergency plan.

Thursday’s (June 23) move could allow utilities to pass on high prices to industry and households, helping to lower demand. Though Germany says that clause isn't being activated yet.

It’s an escalation from Phase 1, which mainly involved stricter monitoring of gas flows. The alarm comes after Russian energy giant Gazprom last week cut flows via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline. In a statement, German economy minister Robert Habeck called the cut in supplies an “economic attack.”

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Biden expands 'habitat' for endanger species to lands they no longer occupy
Politician accused of trying to harvest child's organs
Europe hit with travel chaos as top airline cancels 3,100 flights
Afghanistan ends search for survivors of devastating earthquake
Germany triggers gas supply 'alarm stage'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×