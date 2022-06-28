A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'God, what have I done?': Man says 'avalanche' of de-transitioners coming

Now suing health-care provider over trans surgery

Published June 28, 2022 at 6:27pm
Published June 28, 2022 at 6:27pm
(Image by Sasin Tipchai from Pixabay)

(CBN NEWS) -- A British man is planning to sue the United Kingdom’s National Health Service for granting him transgender, body-altering surgery without — in his view — considering his mental illness.

As the anesthesia from his 2018 surgery wore off, the now-35-year-old Ritchie Herron recalled immediately thinking, “Oh, God, what have I done?” He opened up about the procedure — which removed his penis and testicles — in a vulnerable interview with the Daily Mail.

Herron, who is homosexual, said he has battled depression much of his life and, as a young person, dealt with feelings of gender dysphoria and ultimately decided, with significant prompting, that physically altering his body was the only answer to his problems. That surgery, which rendered him sterile and incontinent, was the “biggest mistake” of his life, he told the news outlet.

Read the full story ›

