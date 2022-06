(CBN NEWS) -- “God listens.”

This simple, biblical lesson is one Ava Guan believes in quite fervently. In fact, Guan, a waitress at HoShun Chinese restaurant in New Orleans, Lousiana, believes God recently answered her prayers.

See, the waitress had gone to church Saturday before starting her shift. After learning Oliver Church, a small house of worship needed a new air conditioning unit and some repairs, she and others donated.

Read the full story ›