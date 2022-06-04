GOP lawmaker announces retirement amid backlash over gun control support

(FOX NEWS) – Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs has announced his retirement amid backlash he received for supporting a Democratic-led effort in Congress to pass controversial gun control measures.

Jacobs, who represents New York's 27th congressional district, announced he would no longer be seeking re-election after he threw his support behind efforts in Congress to ban assault weapons on the federal level.

"The last thing we need is an incredibly negative, half-truth-filled media attack funded by millions of dollars of special interest money coming into our community around this issue of guns and gun violence and gun control," he said in an impromptu press conference.

