A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
PoliticsWEAPONS OF CHOICE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

GOP lawmaker announces retirement amid backlash over gun control support

Threw his support behind efforts to ban assault weapons at federal level

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 4, 2022 at 4:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(FOX NEWS) – Republican Rep. Chris Jacobs has announced his retirement amid backlash he received for supporting a Democratic-led effort in Congress to pass controversial gun control measures.

Jacobs, who represents New York's 27th congressional district, announced he would no longer be seeking re-election after he threw his support behind efforts in Congress to ban assault weapons on the federal level.

"The last thing we need is an incredibly negative, half-truth-filled media attack funded by millions of dollars of special interest money coming into our community around this issue of guns and gun violence and gun control," he said in an impromptu press conference.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







McCormick concedes to Oz in Pennsylvania Republican Senate primary
GOP lawmaker announces retirement amid backlash over gun control support
Liz Cheney says Trump has caused 'personality cult' among Republicans
City of Austin schemes to circumvent abortion 'trigger' law
Ann Turner Cook, original Gerber baby, dead at 95
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×