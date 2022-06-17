GOP lawmaker's plan to 'de-wokeify' military foiled by Democrats

(FOX NEWS) – A plan proposed by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to "de-wokeify" the U.S. military was halted by Senate Democrats this week.

Blackburn, through two amendments to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), was working to ensure military parents have control over their children's education and that congressional funding for "woke" diversity, equity and inclusion Department of Defense (DOD) programs would have more restrictions.

During a classified hearing Wednesday, Senate Democrats on the Armed Services Committee voted down both measures. "The U.S. military must focus on confronting the new "axis of evil" – Communist China, Russia, Iran and North Korea. These regimes do not care how woke our military is or what our soldiers’ pronouns are," Blackburn told Fox News Digital.

