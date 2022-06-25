A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
PoliticsMATTERS OF LIFE AND DEATH
Governor shuts down false claims about abortion now being banned nationwide

Issue simply reverts to the states

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 25, 2022 at 4:58pm
Pro-abortion protesters outside the U.S. Supreme Court in Washington. (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) – Masses of protesters converged on cities across the country Friday after the Supreme Court effectively struck down the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, siding with the state of Mississippi in the Dobbs v. Jackson case – with many acting as if abortions had been banned nationwide.

In response, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., explained to Fox News that in reality "nothing has been banned" – as the ruling simply reserved the regulatory power over abortion laws to the state legislatures, as prescribed by the 10th Amendment for those powers not explicitly enumerated in the Constitution.

"What we've seen over the last few hours is how, unfortunately, American political coverage has become childish and unserious," Rubio said.

Read the full story ›

WND News Services
