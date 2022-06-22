Greene seeks restraining order against Dem staffer caught defacing posters

Officials in Washington are refusing to prosecute a Democrat congressional staff member who was caught on video twice defacing signs belonging to a GOP representative and actually is believed to be responsible for at least half a dozen of such incidents of apparent stalking, so U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she'll take action to protect herself.

A new report at Just the News reveals Greene, a Republican from Georgia, is seeking a restraining order against Timothy Hysom, the chief of staff of Rep. Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.

"Nancy Pelosi and Democrat leadership don't believe in protecting me. So I have no other choice but to do whatever I can do to protect myself and protect my staff," Greene told Just the News.

Even though Hysom was caught on video, the U.S. attorney's office in Washington refused a request from police for an arrest warrant so that Hysom could be charged, the report said.

TRENDING: Daddy issues: Elon Musk's son launches name and gender change

Matt Corridoni, a spokesman for Auchincloss, told the publication Greene's concerns for her own safety and that of her staffers because of Hysom's actions are "nothing more than political theater."

The report noted Corridoni admitted that Hysom defaced the posters Greene had outside her office door.

Those posters express fundamental truths like there are two genders, male and female, but Hysom reportedly felt the messages were "bullying."

Greene told Just the News it's not just a few stickers on a few posters, but her concerns were elevated because she's gotten dozens of death threats. However, House leaders, under Democrat Nancy Pelosi's control, have refused her a security detail.

"She said she was spooked when Capitol Police and prosecutors briefed her on what they observed about Hysom when he placed stickers, mostly custom-made religious statements quoting the Bible and criticizing Greene's position on gender, and said she is concerned that Hysom remains allowed to work in the same Longworth Office Building where she and Auchincloss have offices," the report said.

Greene explained Hysom apparently was monitoring her, and defacing her posters, for months, and still has refused to apologize.

Just the News said Capitol Police asked for permission to arrest him on a District of Columbia charge banning the defacing of public or private property but officials refused to let them move forward.

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!