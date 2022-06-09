Healthy young people dying from 'mysterious syndrome'

A report that healthy young people are dying suddenly and unexpectedly from a mysterious syndrome has caught the eye of epidemiologists and analysts who have documented an alarming rise in excess deaths they believe is connected to the COVID-19 vaccines.

DailyMail.com reported Wednesday that in Australia, where some 95% of the population has been vaccinated for COVID-19, people under the age of 40 are being urged get their hearts checked because they may be at risk of what is being called Sudden Adult Death Syndrome, or SADS.

It's an "umbrella term to describe unexpected deaths in young people," according to the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, and it occurs in people who are otherwise healthy.

There's a U.S.-based SADS Foundation that has recorded this phenomenon for many years. And it isn't new to Australia.

But the question is why a syndrome that few people have ever heard of is being spotlighted by health officials and why young people are being urged to get a heart exam.

Earlier this week, WND reported the Australian government reported deaths this year were 10% above normal, excluding COVID-19.

That alarming statistic in the government's May 25 report is consistent with figures in the United States spotlighted by insurance industry executives as well as analysts who point to the correlation with the COVID-19 vaccination campaigns.

Dr. Peter McCullough, a world renowned cardiologist and a leading critic of the mRNA vaccines, wrote Wednesday on the website America Out Loud that because "so many physicians were duped into the taking one of the COVID-19 vaccines, they are having a hard time coming to terms with the reality that their patients are developing complications that indeed a physician could develop, including well-recognized problems such as myocarditis, blood clots, bleeding, and skin rashes and immune system problems."

"The most worrisome of all complications is death after vaccination," he wrote.

He pointed out that the CDC's Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System website, known as VAERS, has recorded 13,045 instances of Americans dying shortly after taking a COVID-19 vaccine.

The VAERS data – which studies show is an underreporting of actual adverse events – is consistent with, among other things, the alarming trend observed in the insurance industry, the spike in sudden deaths and heart attacks in healthy athletes, the testimonies of vaccine-injured people and the more than 1,000 peer-reviewed studies presenting evidence of vaccine-related adverse events.

In the United States, as WND reported, former Wall Street executive Edward Dowd and an insurance-industry analyst with whom he has teamed have compiled CDC data indicating the Millennial generation suffered a "Vietnam War event," with more than 61,000 excess deaths from March 2021 to February 2022.

WND reported in January the CEO of a Midwest life insurance company disclosed the industry was seeing the highest death rates in its history, up 40% over pre-pandemic levels. The executive noted a "three-sigma, or 200-year catastrophe, would be a 10% increase over pre-pandemic levels."

