(CBN NEWS) -- Amazon's personal digital assistant Alexa is on track to gain a new ability – replicating the voices of family members, even if they're dead.

The capability was unveiled at an Amazon conference this past week in Las Vegas.

The feature is still in development, but it would allow Alexa to mimic the voice of a specific person based on less than a minute of provided recording.

TRENDING: Gambling: 1 way or another, the house always wins

Read the full story ›