Hillary: Fixation on this 1 issue could cost Democrats election

Hillary Clinton is warning fellow Democrats that all the attention they are giving to transgender issues could cost them the midterms and the 2024 presidential election.

And it could cost American "democracy" itself, she told Britain's Financial Times on Friday in an interview reported by London's Daily Mail.

The Times' Edward Luce said Democrats "seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority."

"What sense does it make to depict JK Rowling as a fascist?" he asked the former first lady, secretary of state and presidential candidate.

Clinton didn't push back, agreeing Democrats should do what it takes to win.

"We are standing on the precipice of losing our democracy, and everything that everybody else cares about then goes out the window," she replied.

"Look, the most important thing is to win the next election. The alternative is so frightening that whatever does not help you win should not be a priority."

Rowling's insistence that men who "identify" as women should not be allowed in domestic-abuse shelters and other spaces for women for safety reasons has made her a target of some activists on the left.

On abortion, Clinton told the Financial Times the overturning of the 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision, which could come this week, is not the "endgame" for the "far right."

"If you go down the rabbit hole of far right intellectuals, you see that birth control, gay marriage – all of it is at risk," she said.

She referenced the Hulu show "The Handmaid's Tale," based on the novel by Margaret Atwood about a dystopian fundamentalist regime that treats women as property of the state.

"The level of insidious rulemaking to further oppress women almost knows no end," Clinton says. "You look at this and how could you not but think that Margaret Atwood was a prophet? She's not just a brilliant writer, she was a prophet."

'Never before been as worried'

Two days earlier, her former president husband, Bill Clinton, sounded a similar note of impending doom in an interview with James Corden on CBS's "The Late Late Show."

After the third hearing of the January 6 committee, Corden asked how he stays "so positive in what has been a very, very dark few years," alluding to the Trump presidency.

The former Democratic president said his grandchildren give him hope for the future. But he said "there's a fair chance that we could completely lose our constitutional democracy for a couple of decades if we keep making — if we make bad decisions."

Bill Clinton said he's "never before been as worried about the structure of our democratic form of government."

