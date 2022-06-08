Homeowner shoots, kills armed suspect ... while waiting for police!

FOX NEWS) -- A Detroit homeowner shot and killed a man who he says broke a window and pulled out a gun while raging outside his home early Tuesday morning.

Maiso Jackson, a legal gun owner who has lived in the home for 20 years, awoke around 4:30 a.m. to an unknown man banging on his door and yelling, he told FOX2 Detroit.

The man claimed someone in the home owed him money, according to Jackson, who said that he tried to reason with the man from inside, telling him that no one there owes him money.

