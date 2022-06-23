A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
WorldLIFE AND LEISURE
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea 4 days after leaving harbor

Served as landmark for over 40 years

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 23, 2022 at 5:55pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant (video screenshot)

Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant (video screenshot)

(ABC AUSTRALIA) – Hong Kong's iconic Jumbo Floating Restaurant has capsized in the South China Sea less than a week after being towed away from the city, its parent company says.

The restaurant encountered "adverse conditions" on Saturday as it was passing the Xisha Islands, also known as the Paracel Islands, in the South China Sea, and water entered the vessel and it began to tip, according to Aberdeen Restaurant Enterprises.

The company said no-one was injured, but efforts to save the vessel failed and it capsized on Sunday. "As the water depth at the scene is over 1,000 meters, [it makes it] extremely difficult to carry out salvage works," it said in a statement.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







Hong Kong's Jumbo Floating Restaurant capsizes at sea 4 days after leaving harbor
Feds search home of Trump DOJ official testifying to Jan. 6 committee
Ted Cruz predicts BLM riots, Round 2, when Roe opinion released
Strikes cripple U.K. railways for 2nd day as unions warn of more to come
Sri Lanka's prime minister says economy has 'completely collapsed'
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×