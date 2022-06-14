A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hootie & the Blowfish star tells of overcoming drug addiction to find Jesus

'I was caught up in denial that our career was sliding down'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 13, 2022 at 8:32pm
(CBN NEWS) -- The band Hootie & the Blowfish became hugely popular during the 1990s with hits like "Hold My Hand," "Let Her Cry," and "Only Want to Be With You."

Longtime drummer and one of the band's principal songwriters, Jim "Soni" Sonefeld, is sharing his band story in a new memoir "Swimming with the Blowfish: Hootie, Healing, and One Hell of a Ride" which is scheduled for release on June 28.

The story looks back at the band's humble beginnings, rise to success, sudden fall, and ultimate rebirth.

Read the full story ›

