Shock! Insiders say Hunter is Joe Biden's 'closest adviser'

President Biden has called his son Hunter the "smartest man" he knows.

That could be true, but, then again, wisdom is something quite apart from native intelligence. And sage wouldn't be the best word to describe a man who has admitted to living a distinctively reckless life under the control of crack cocaine while selling access to his father to Chinese communists and Russian oligarchs.

That is, unless you're Joe Biden, apparently.

Veteran New York Post journalist Miranda Devine – who broke the Hunter Biden laptop stories just before the 2020 election –reports that a former friend describes the president's son as his "closest adviser."

Devine writes that "friends of Hunter say he discusses the finer points of Ukraine policy and other matters of state around the dinner table with his father on his regular weekend visits home to Delaware or Camp David."

The Post editor points out that former business partner Tony Bobulinski claimed Hunter boasted in May 2017 of having his father's ear. Hunter said at the time, according to Bobulinski, that he was able to have his way by bypassing his father's gatekeepers and speaking to him directly.

But the Post now has obtained hard evidence of Hunter's influence on his father: a previously unpublished voice recording from an iPhone backup on Hunter's abandoned laptop.

"He's going to talk about drug reform and any other thing that I want him to," Hunter says in the recording, referring to his father.

"[Joe Biden] thinks I'm a god."

The audio file was provided to the Post by the nonprofit research group Marco Polo, which is preparing a detailed report on the laptop.

The Dec. 3, 2018, recording – while Hunter was in drug rehab – was of a conversation Hunter had with British artist Phillipa Horan.

Hunter says his father will "talk about anything that I want him to that he believes in."

"If I say this is important to me, then he will work a way in which to make it a part of his platform," Hunter says in the recording.

"My dad respects me more than he respects anyone in the world, and I know that to be certain, so it's not going to be about whether it ­affects his politics."

Hunter tells Horan he plans to capitalize "if my dad becomes president."

The White House, meanwhile, has adamantly insisted the president had no involvement in the global enterprise Hunter Biden admits was based on access to his father. However, in April, the New York Post reported a grand jury witness in the investigation of Hunter and his business dealings was asked to identify the "big guy" who, according to an email, was to receive a 10% cut of a deal with an energy firm controlled by the Chinese Communist Party.

No coincidence

Devine says in her latest column it's no coincidence that Hunter Biden's lawyer, entertainment attorney Kevin Yorn, represents Hollywood actor Matthew McConaughey.

The White House tapped McConaughey this week to give a passionate speech at the daily briefing, urging the passage of gun control measures in response to the school shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas.

It was Morris who lent Hunter more than $2 million to pay overdue tax bills and his $20,000 rent in Malibu. And the lawyer has been tasked with helping rehabilitate Hunter's reputation, react to critics and handle the grand jury investigation of his international business dealings.

Last month, DailyMail.com reported Morris flew on a private jet to Serbia to infiltrate the movie set of an upcoming film based on the revelations in the infamous abandoned laptop that implicate the president in the influence-peddling scheme.

Morris falsely claimed to "My Son Hunter" co-producer Phelim McAleer that he and two accompanying colleagues were working on a documentary exposing the Biden corruption. McAleer said it's now apparent that Morris was "spying for his client Hunter Biden."

In a video interview with WND last month, McAleer said "My Son Hunter" sticks to first-hand evidence, and an important part of the post-production process – he hopes the film will be released this summer – is having lawyers vet it.

McAleer said one year ago, as the project launched, that an "entertaining and enjoyable movie is the best way to tell the story of the Biden family's corruption and to ensure as many people are educated about this as possible."

"If the media won’t do their jobs, we’ll do it for them," he said.

