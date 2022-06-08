A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Hunter's hooker scored $20,000 PPP loan as Joe Biden entered White House

'Honestly babe the problem is you have too many girls there'

Published June 8, 2022 at 1:31pm
Published June 8, 2022 at 1:31pm
(ZEROHEDGE) -- A Las Vegas prostitute featured throughout Hunter Biden's abandoned laptop scored a $20,207 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan for having a "female owned sole proprietorship," right after Joe Biden moved into the White House, according to the Daily Wire.

The woman, Cheryl Deboves, listed herself as being in the field of "Independent Artists, Writers, and Performers."

Texts between the two reveal she was trying to help Hunter juggle his excessive whore mongering.

