Independence Day firework shows being canceled thanks to Biden crises

Supply-chain issues, labor shortages impacting celebrations

Published June 30, 2022
(TOWNHALL) – As Americans across the country look forward to gathering with friends and family to celebrate America's Independence Day, they're finding Biden's policies have seriously cramped their festivities. First, there's runaway inflation that's red-hot at four-decade highs. As Townhall reported this week, the American Farm Bureau Federation's annual July Fourth cookout cost tracker shows prices spiking more than $10 for a BBQ as prices surged some 17 percent since last year when the White House bragged about saving Americans 16 cents.

As it turns out, Biden's failing policies – that caused the inflation and supply chain crises along with a lagging labor market that has yet to return to pre-pandemic participation levels – also mean cities across the country are unable to do their usual annual fireworks displays that are as American as apple pie due to "staggering fireworks shipping costs and delays" as well as labor shortages.

In Phoenix, Arizona, where three fireworks shows normally light up the Fourth of July, none are happening this year. According to The Associated Press, "The city of Phoenix said it canceled its three major Independence Day displays because it couldn’t obtain the necessary fireworks due to supply chain problems."

