Infamous drug that causes birth defects could prevent bleeding, strokes

(STUDY FINDS) – The notorious drug thalidomide could finally find a useful purpose, preventing hemorrhages and strokes, according to new research.

Although the drug has an infamous history of causing birth defects decades ago, researchers say patients with diseased blood vessels benefited from using the medication. All 18 volunteers experienced dramatic reductions in symptoms and improvements in quality of life – with one enjoying a complete recovery.

The repurposed drug could revolutionize treatment of arteriovenous malformation (AVM), which affects more than three million people around the world. The genetic disorder causes swelling and disfigurement, and usually worsens over time.

Read the full story ›