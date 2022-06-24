Inflation causing more Americans to be nervous about their savings

(ZEROHEDGE) – Rapidly rising high inflation rates are causing Americans to feel insecure about dipping into their emergency savings, according to a June 23 survey from Bankrate.com.

The rise in everyday living expenses due to inflation throughout the country has forced Americans to reassess their household budgets.

Inflation in May hit a 40-year historic high, forcing the Federal Reserve to boost interest rates in order to slow down the economy to control prices.

