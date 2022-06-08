Iran switches off 2 of U.N. watchdog's surveillance cameras at nuke site

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, Iranian state television reported Wednesday.

The television report described the two International Atomic Energy Agency cameras as monitoring “OLEM enrichment levels and flowmeters.”

That appeared to refer to the IAEA’s Online Enrichment Monitors, which watch the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities.

