Politics U.S. WorldNUCLEAR WAR-FEAR
Iran switches off 2 of U.N. watchdog's surveillance cameras at nuke site

Move appears to be attempt by Tehran to apply pressure ahead of possible censure

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 8, 2022 at 4:14pm
(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- Iran turned off two surveillance cameras of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog that monitored one of its atomic sites, Iranian state television reported Wednesday.

The television report described the two International Atomic Energy Agency cameras as monitoring “OLEM enrichment levels and flowmeters.”

That appeared to refer to the IAEA’s Online Enrichment Monitors, which watch the enrichment of uranium gas through piping at enrichment facilities.

