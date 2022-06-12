A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
Oy vey! Israeli nudists explore nature in 'all-male' hiking tours

'It's not polite nudism. We look at each other'

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 12, 2022 at 7:38pm
(Pixabay)

(Pixabay)

(YNET NEWS) -- A group of men are standing out in the open air next to a bonfire in the middle of the night. They're all as naked as the day they were born. They're talking about sexuality and masculinity, revealing what they like about their bodies and what they'd like to change. This is what a naked all-male nature hike looks like.

"At first, they don't believe me so they ask again. When they realize I'm serious, they generally laugh and ask 'Oh, so you're gay?' or 'Can I come along too?' It's a combination of fear and curiosity."

Yossi Ashur organizes naked hikes for men. If you were to meet him in an ordinary setting, you'd never guess what his strange hobby is. He's father to three girls, lives in Kibbutz Ein Dor and fixes blinds for a living. "A group of naked men walking around the countryside, talking about masculinity and sexuality is a very special experience."

Read the full story ›

