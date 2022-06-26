A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
HOW TO HELP WND
  • TRUTHFUL.
  • INDEPENDENT.
  • FEARLESS.
  • SUBSCRIBE NOW.
LOGIN
|
Education Health WorldWND HEALTH
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

Israeli scientists discover how to make elderly human skin young again

Claim to have found way to make aged flesh youthful – in lab rodents

WND News Services By WND News Services
Published June 26, 2022 at 2:31pm
Share to GabGab ShareGab Print

(JERUSALEM POST) -- Have scientists at Haifa’s Rambam Health Care Campus and the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology and colleagues abroad – after two decades of research – discovered the fountain of youth? This omnipresent human desire seems closer to fulfillment, at least in laboratory mice, on whom the researchers discovered a mechanism for rejuvenating human organs.

Conducted by Dr. Aviad Keren, Dr. Yaniv Keren, Prof. Yehuda Ullman, Prof. Amos Gilhar of the Haifa institutions, Dr. Marta Bertolini of the Monasterium Laboratory in Germany and Dr. Ralf Paus of the University of Manchester, the study has just been published in the prestigious journal Science Advances published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science under the title “Human organ rejuvenation by VEGF-A: Lessons from the skin.”

Using an old skin graft on young mice, they proved that it is possible to make skin and other organs young again via a change in molecular structure through all the layers of the skin.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





Share to GabGab ShareGab Print
WND News Services
These reports are produced by another news agency, and the editors of WND believe you'll find it of interest.







'I hear dead people': Amazon using A.I. to bring voices of dead relatives back to life
The search for King Herod's temple
'Thuggish behavior': Countries use international policing body to target Americans
Coach prayer case to bring back 'quasi-compulsory' school prayer?
Israeli scientists discover how to make elderly human skin young again
See more...

Popular Right Now

Recently Posted

Tap here to add The Western Journal to your home screen.
×