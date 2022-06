(ALLISRAELNEWS) -- More than 7,000 Israelis marched in the Jerusalem Pride Parade last week, celebrating the LGBTQ+ lifestyle and advocating for more rights for Israel’s gay community.

On Friday, Tel Aviv will hold its annual Pride Parade during a week-long series of events, which attracts people from all over the world.

Tel Aviv Pride is one of the city’s biggest events each year.

