Jan. 6 report: Capitol Police found 'sweeping blunders' on Pelosi's watch

Just as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan congressional committee is preparing to lobby the American public, through public hearings, that President Trump should be punished for "inciting" the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol, a report has revealed that Capitol Police during an internal review found sweeping intelligence and security failures under Pelosi's watch.

The committee is partisan because when it was established, the minority GOP nominated its members for a seat on the panel, and Pelosi refused. Instead, she picked two GOP players in Congress who openly have advocated for punishment for Trump.

It already has interviewed hundreds of people and issued subpoenas for others, going so far as to target other sitting members of Congress. It even has brought criminal charges against those who have said their information is protected by presidential privilege, the confidentiality of conversations between a president and his advisers.

The committee is taking the unusual step, rather than documenting the facts and releasing a report, of holding public hearings to present the Democrat version of the facts to the public. In fact, they've hired a former television executive to help them with their showmanship.

But now Just the News has reported that Capitol Police assembled a "secret after-action review" following the Jan. 6, riot and identified "sweeping blunders by the department ranging from delayed deployment of specialized civil disturbance units to the fateful dismantling of an intelligence unit that monitored social media for threats."

The department, of course, reports for oversight to the leadership in Congress, including Pelosi.

"Identifying 53 areas of failure needing corrective action, the June 4, 2021 report, obtained by Just the News, produces a far more stark portrait of leadership failures than those offered by Democrat-led investigations, making abundantly clear that the Capitol Police under House Speaker Nancy Pelosi were ill-equipped to defend one of America's most symbolic and high-value institutions two decades after the Sept. 11 attacks."

The report explains that some Capitol Police leaders had heard of the possibility of trouble as Congress was set to make official Joe Biden's 2020 election win, despite a long list of questions about election procedures.

"Those warnings were not properly distilled into the operational plan given to front-line commanders or highlighted in the summary section known as the 'Bottom Line Up Front,'" Just the News confirmed.

What is known about the 2020 election is that the results almost without doubt were influenced by the $420 million in Mark Zuckerberg money that he handed out to mostly leftist elections officials, who often used it for get-out-the-vote efforts in Democrat strongholds. That money was distributed outside the channels of any regulation that normally applies to political campaign spending.

Further, the legacy and social media corporations cooperated in suppressing accurate, but very damaging, reporting about Joe Biden, his son Hunter and the family's international business schemes just days before the election.

Analysts have concluded that either of those actions along could have pushed the election results into the Biden column.

Even further, many local elections officials simply ignored their own state laws regarding mail-in and absentee ballots, counting them days after the voting was supposed to have been closed.

Just the News said the police report documented, "The assessment for 1/6 contained a BLUF that did not express the severity of the threat or the fact that USCP actually had knowledge of a plan in place. The statement that protesters may be armed was included, but it was never expressed with the urgency that they planned to overtake the Capitol and target Members of Congress."

Another problem identified was that police leaders installed when Pelosi took over as speaker dismantled the department's open-source intelligence unit that scanned social media for threats.

The report said that may have blinded commanders and officers to the possibility of serious trouble.

"Individuals with the most experience extrapolating open-source material were not tasked with reviewing social media to glean intel related to the event," Just the News' John Solomon reported.

There previously have been raised questions about the fact that President Trump had asked for additional troops for security at the building on that day, but was refused permission by leaders in Congress.

The report comes from 44 submissions from frontline police commanders and officers and more.

Just the News noted Rep. Rodney Davis, R-Ill, the ranking member of the House Administration Committee, said the report raises serious concerns, but Democrats who control Congress seem unwilling to investigate them.

"The recently revealed After-Action report confirms what I’ve been saying for years, that Speaker Pelosi and Congressional Democrats are not focused on the serious security failures that occurred under their watch," Davis told Just the News. "Not only did the United States Capitol Police admit that their open source intelligence capabilities were essentially dismantled under a change in leadership within the Intelligence Division prior to 1/6, but the report clearly shows they had knowledge of the potential for violence yet failed to take the necessary steps to protect the Capitol."

He called for accountability for the Democrats' "incompetence and unwillingness to fix long-standing issues."

Just the News pointed out that Democrats are trying "to make a case that former President Donald Trump tried to foment the violence that occurred on Jan. 6."

But the report said they've been unable to overcome the fact that Trump did authorize the Pentagon to send 20,000 National Guard troops to prevent violence at the Capitol, but Democrats leading Congress refused to allow that.

Just the News also said the internal document "validates" claims that Capitol Police have refused to give to lawmakers, or the public, a full assessment of their own failures. "on one of the most violent days in the history of the Capitol."

Bernard Kerik, a former NYPD commissioner, reviewed the report at the request of Just the News and said it was "crazy" that Democrats in Congress refused to allow for "any preemptive plans" to deal with protests.

He warned that nothing will change until there is new leadership in Congress.

The report also blames issues such as poor communications, staffing levels, equipment and the facts that Senate doors didn't lock properly and elevators weren't secured.

