Jerusalem hotelier facing eviction: 'Biden, give Christians 10 minutes of your visit'

'Heads of state need to put pressure on the Israeli government'

Published June 27, 2022 at 5:56pm
Published June 27, 2022 at 5:56pm
Joe Biden talks on the phone with King Salman of Saudi Arabia Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in the Oval Office of the White House. (Official White House photo by Adam Schultz)

(TIMES OF ISRAEL) -- The manager of an Old City hotel whose lease has been bought by a right-wing Jewish organization wants US President Joe Biden to give church leaders “just ten minutes” when he visits Israel next month to hear their concerns and reassure them that Christianity will be safe in Jerusalem.

Abu el-Walid Dajani, 78, runs the 44-room Imperial Hotel, built just inside the Jaffa Gate in time to accommodate officers of Germany’s Kaiser Wilhelm, who paid a state visit to the city in 1898.

In 1963, Dajani and his brother took over the running of the business from their father, who had leased the building from the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in 1949. Dajani’s son and daughter plan to take it over from him.

