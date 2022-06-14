A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'Jesus is with me': Justin Bieber gives update on health after shocking diagnosis

'Each day has gotten better'

Published June 13, 2022 at 9:17pm
Justin Bieber (Video screenshot)

(FOX NEWS) -- Justin Bieber took to Instagram on Monday with an optimistic update about his health after he revealed he was recently diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has caused partial facial paralysis.

"Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feelin," he wrote. "Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.

"I’m reminded he knows all of me. He know the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has give me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing."

