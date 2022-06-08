Jim Jordan: FBI purging conservatives from the bureau

By Harold Hutchison

Republican Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio sent a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray on Tuesday alleging that FBI employees had reported a purge of conservatives at the agency.

Jordan released a copy of a letter in a tweet, describing one of the whistleblowers as “a decorated Iraq War veteran” facing retaliation for comments he made regarding the investigation into the Capitol riot. The employee’s security clearance was reportedly suspended and he was suspended without pay for allegedly promoting “unreliable information” and espousing “conspiratorial views.”

“We’ve now had half a dozen FBI members come forward as whistleblowers, two on the school boards issue that I know we have talked about, and four relative to January 6,” Jordan told host Maria Bartiromo on “Mornings With Maria” Wednesday on Fox Business Network.

“We continue to investigate allegations that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is retaliating against FBI employees for engaging in disfavored political speech,” Jordan wrote to Wray on Tuesday. “On May 6, 2022, we sent you a letter that detailed examples of the FBI suspending the security clearances of FBI employees for their participation in protected First Amendment activity. To date, you have failed to acknowledge our letter or begin to arrange for the requested briefing.”

Jordan told Bartiromo that three other agents came forward regarding the Capitol riot and two of the whistleblowers contacted the committee about the FBI’s involvement in issues surrounding school boards.

FBI employees who attended public events in Washington, D.C. during the Capitol riot claimed their security clearances were suspended, Jordan wrote in a May 6 letter to Wray.

“[I]t is extremely concerning that the FBI would seek to suspend the security clearances of these employees and begin the process to potentially terminate their employment altogether,” Jordan said. “Even more insulting is that the FBI would openly question the patriotism of long-time FBI employees, including at least one veteran, because they exercised their First Amendment rights on their personal time without breaking any laws.”

Jordan and the Department of Justice did not immediately respond to requests for comment from TheDCNF.

