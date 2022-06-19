Journalism prof suggests young reporters fabricate stories due to racism, high standards

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In a long Twitter thread on Thursday, a Marquette University assistant professor of journalism suggested young reporters may fabricate stories because newspaper journalism standards are too high and because minority reporters might feel racism on the job.

“In my few years as a journalism educator, I’ve found that the younglings engage in unethical practices (ie, fabricating quotes, etc.) mostly out of desperation mixed with inexperience,” wrote Dr. Ayleen Cabas-Mijares, who describers herself as a “Critical/Cultural and Feminist Media scholar” in her Twitter biography.

“Their failure to meet standards says as much about the unmanageable pressure they deal with and the little support/guidance they have as their personal shortcomings,” she wrote.

