Journalism prof suggests young reporters fabricate stories due to racism, high standards

'The perfect breeding ground for (intentional and unintentional; disastrous and negligible) errors'

Published June 19, 2022 at 7:58pm
Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

Reporters raise their hands during a press briefing by Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Friday, July 16, 2021, in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House. (Official White House photo by Erin Scott)

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- In a long Twitter thread on Thursday, a Marquette University assistant professor of journalism suggested young reporters may fabricate stories because newspaper journalism standards are too high and because minority reporters might feel racism on the job.

“In my few years as a journalism educator, I’ve found that the younglings engage in unethical practices (ie, fabricating quotes, etc.) mostly out of desperation mixed with inexperience,” wrote Dr. Ayleen Cabas-Mijares, who describers herself as a “Critical/Cultural and Feminist Media scholar” in her Twitter biography.

“Their failure to meet standards says as much about the unmanageable pressure they deal with and the little support/guidance they have as their personal shortcomings,” she wrote.

Read the full story ›

Submit a Correction





