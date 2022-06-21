Justice Dept. soliciting $1 million for 'LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit youth' center

By Gabe Kaminsky

Daily Caller News Foundation

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is fielding applications for a grant totaling $1 million that will go toward creating an “LGBTQ+ and Two Spirit youth” national resource center.

The grant was listed in April and its deadline to apply is Wednesday. The program is also being offered through the DOJ’s Office of Justice Programs and Office of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency, which provide federal leadership grants and sponsor research.

TRENDING: Deputies punished after investigation finds they messed up in a big way after Bob Saget's death

“This program furthers the Department’s mission by supporting juvenile justice systems reform by providing training and technical assistance to juvenile justice practitioners to assist them in meeting the needs of justice-involved LGBTQ+ and Two-Spirit youth to ensure that contact with the juvenile justice system is rare, fair and beneficial,” the grant states.

The “resource center” will distribute “online curriculums” and “toolkits” and also “inform justice systems policies, practices, and/or programs,” according to the DOJ. There will be “regular training and technical assistance for juvenile justice practitioners and community-based stakeholders,” the DOJ says, explaining that the center will collaborate with state governments, police, courts and “community supervision agencies.”

The DOJ does not define in its grant document what the term “two spirit youth” means. However, it does say that “Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, Gender Non-Conforming and Two-Spirit youth, is an umbrella term” and are “youth who identify with a sexual or gender identity other than cisgender.”

“Two Spirit” means a Native American person who identifies “with a third gender” and has a masculine and feminine “spirit” in one body,” according to Johns Hopkins University.

It is unclear if there will be a physical location for the national center. There will be online resources in a “hub” that is a “clearinghouse” for information, DOJ says.

The DOJ did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected]

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!