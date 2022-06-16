Kamala gets ANOTHER job!

Already tasked with defending voting rights and addressing the root cause of illegal immigration President Biden has given Vice President Kamala Harris another job.

She's been assigned to lead a task force addressing online abuse and harassment, the U.K.'s Daily Mail reports.

Harris on Thursday launched the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse with a roundtable.

The administration said the aim is "to address online harms, which disproportionately affect women, girls, people of color, and LGBTQI+ individuals."'

TRENDING: 14 years and nothing to show for it

At the White House, Harris mass killers are being radicalized on the internet, where "hate" has become "normalized."

"We continue to see how some acts of mass violence, the most recent included, have followed expressions of online hate and abuse," she said.

Harris warned of the impact of overturning Roe v. Wade, noting she had spoken with "legal experts" who warn it will impede the right to privacy.

"Now, just think about this," she said. "In states where abortion is criminalized, an abuser could purchase a woman's location history through a data broker," she said.

Can Kamala handle another task? Yes No Completing this poll entitles you to WND news updates free of charge. You may opt out at anytime. You also agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use You're logged in to Facebook. Click here to log out. 0% (2 Votes) 100% (406 Votes)

Harris was followed by Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said "online criminal harassment and abuse are serious offenses."

They "inflict devastating and long-lasting harm on victims, who are disproportionately women, children and young adults, and members of the LGBTQ+ community."

"Preventing and addressing online criminal harassment and abuse requires a whole-of-government approach," the AG said. "And that is why the Department of Justice is eager to take its place, take its role, to take part in the critical work of this Task Force."

See Harris' remarks:

Today I am delivering remarks announcing the launch of the White House Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse. Tune in. https://t.co/UEIqkzZSqb — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) June 16, 2022

A White House fact sheet says the "tragic events in Buffalo and Uvalde have underscored a fact known all too well by many Americans: the internet can fuel hate, misogyny, and abuse with spillover effects that threaten our communities and safety offline."

"Recent mass shootings have also underscored the connections between online harassment, hate, misogyny, and extremist acts. For example, the Uvalde shooter had a history of threatening girls online, yet these violent, sexualized harms and threats were dismissed and ignored when reported," the administration said.

Harris also has been tasked with promoting the child tax credit, addressing broadband internet issues, persuading Americans to get COVID shots, chairing the National Space Council and leading a pro-union task force.

The vice president weighed in on the abortion issue in a speech to the pro-abortion group Emily's List shortly after the leak of the majority opinion in a Mississippi case that indicates the Supreme Court will overturn Roe v. Wade.

For 25 years, WND has boldly brought you the news that really matters. If you appreciate our Christian journalists and their uniquely truthful reporting and analysis, please help us by becoming a WND Insider!

If you like WND, get the news that matters most delivered directly to your inbox – for FREE!

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

SUPPORT TRUTHFUL JOURNALISM. MAKE A DONATION TO THE NONPROFIT WND NEWS CENTER. THANK YOU!