Kyle Rittenhouse announces where he'll attend college next year

(THE COLLEGE FIX) -- A teenager acquitted of shooting three men during Black Lives Matters protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in 2020 has announced where he will be attending college during the fall 2022 semester.

Kyle Rittenhouse, who was 17 years old when he used his rifle to kill two white protesters and injure one more, tweeted he will be attending Blinn College District in Texas, days after he said he would be attending Texas A&M University.

A spokesperson for Blinn told the Texas Tribune Rittenhouse has applied but has not enrolled for a current or upcoming term at Blinn.

