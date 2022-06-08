Largest Mennonite group in U.S. votes to approve same-sex marriage

(CBN NEWS) -- The largest Mennonite denomination in the country says it will now permit pastors to officiate same-sex weddings.

Delegates of Mennonite Church USA met last month at a conference in Kansas City, Missouri to vote on two measures.

The first vote was to retire the 20-year-old Membership Guidelines that described "homosexual, extramarital and premarital sexual activity" as immoral and sinful. That vote passed 404-84 with three abstentions, according to MC USA.

Read the full story ›