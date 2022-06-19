'The last 17 months. In one picture': Biden bike fall 'inspires' Americans

Joe Biden's fall from his bicycle Saturday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is inspiring Americans who regard the plunge as a metaphor for what has happened to the nation as a whole with Biden in the White House.

They've taken to social media to create countless memes featuring either pictures of Biden's actual fall, along with doctored photos and even creative videos examining the event.

Among those voicing their reactions is Sebastian Gorka, a former official in the Trump administration and Fox News analyst, who succinctly stated: "The last 17 months. In one picture."

The last 17 months. In one picture. pic.twitter.com/J6vzoNeIpC — Sebastian Gorka DrG (@SebGorka) June 19, 2022

Another Twitter user posted a photo of Biden grappling with his bike on the ground, noting: "The President of the Free World, supposedly the most powerful man in the world wallowing around on the ground with his feet all tangled up. Basically the US right now."

The President of the Free World, supposedly the most powerful man in the world wallowing around on the ground with his feet all tangled up.

Basically the US right now.#BidenBikeFall pic.twitter.com/NWo8jbZk59 — Filippo Maria O di B 🇮🇹 🇺🇸 🇨🇭🇷🇺 (@Filippo60) June 19, 2022

Actor and conservative political activist James Woods noted how the leftist media covered for Biden, as he highlighted a headline in the Atlantic stating: "The Heroism of Biden's Bike Fall," along with his personal caption of: "As The Babylon Bee slips to second place in the Satire Marathon ..."

As The Babylon Bee slips to second place in the Satire Marathon… 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LUhbLSaua3 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) June 19, 2022

Some other observers opined:

"America has fallen and can't get up."

"His fall is transitory like our inflation."

"We need common sense bike control."

#BidenBikeFall #BidenBikeCrash

The memes will be great for the next few years 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/8Qsx1bug12 — Thady “Thaddeus” Holmes (@HolmesThady) June 19, 2022

Since they like to blame everything on Trump .. someone made a funny 🤣😂 #BidenBikeFall pic.twitter.com/z3iJBNXHc4 — ShotGunBonnie (@ShotGun_Bonnie) June 18, 2022

BREAKING: #JoeBiden has COLLAPSED while riding his bike. Biden was riding up to "supporters" at his beach town in Delaware and fell face first into the asphalt Donald trump 😂#BidenFall#BidenBikeFall pic.twitter.com/2A4pw4Yqd1 — .. (@realmadrid14b) June 18, 2022

The Secret Service has a suspect #BidenBikeFall 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YRmxUSpmLq — Andy Cigars (@AndyCigars) June 19, 2022

