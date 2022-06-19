A Free Press for a Free People - Since 1997
'The last 17 months. In one picture': Biden bike fall 'inspires' Americans

'We need common sense bike control'

Joe Kovacs By Joe Kovacs
Published June 19, 2022 at 5:33pm
Joe Biden falls off his bike at Cape Henlopen State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware on Saturday, June 18, 2022. (Twitter)

Joe Biden's fall from his bicycle Saturday in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, is inspiring Americans who regard the plunge as a metaphor for what has happened to the nation as a whole with Biden in the White House.

They've taken to social media to create countless memes featuring either pictures of Biden's actual fall, along with doctored photos and even creative videos examining the event.

Among those voicing their reactions is Sebastian Gorka, a former official in the Trump administration and Fox News analyst, who succinctly stated: "The last 17 months. In one picture."

Another Twitter user posted a photo of Biden grappling with his bike on the ground, noting: "The President of the Free World, supposedly the most powerful man in the world wallowing around on the ground with his feet all tangled up. Basically the US right now."

Actor and conservative political activist James Woods noted how the leftist media covered for Biden, as he highlighted a headline in the Atlantic stating: "The Heroism of Biden's Bike Fall," along with his personal caption of: "As The Babylon Bee slips to second place in the Satire Marathon ..."

Is Biden's bike fall a metaphor for his presidency?

Some other observers opined:

  • "America has fallen and can't get up."
  • "His fall is transitory like our inflation."
  • "We need common sense bike control."

A T-shirt commemorates Joe Biden's plunge off a bicycle on June 18, 2022. (Twitter)

